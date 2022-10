NC State coach Dave Doeren knows his team has grit, but the Wolfpack still had to dig deep to rally for a 22-21 win over visiting Virginia Tech on Thursday.

The Wolfpack fell behind 21-3 in the third quarter, but freshman quarterback MJ Morris came off the bench and threw three touchdowns to rally the squad. NC State improved to 6-2 and became bowl eligible.

