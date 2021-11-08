Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren discusses Wake Forest
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows the challenge that looms with playing at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Doeren is also hopeful that starting defensive end Savion Jackson will be back for the game, calling him "day-to-day," and starting nickel Tyler Baker-Williams will return after missing the Florida State game.
Doeren reviewed the FSU victory, discussed the strengths of Wake Forest and praised the quarterback play of NCSU's Devin Leary and WFU's Sam Hartman.
Click below to watch the video:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook: