NC State coach Dave Doeren was in disbelief over the crucial pass interference call against outside linebacker Drake Thomas that set up the game-winning touchdown for Boston College.

Doeren and the Wolfpack fell 21-20 in a shocking loss Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game ended NC State's home winning streak at 16 games, and it also means the Wolfpack will have to win out to reach the coveted 10-win season goal.

Doeren talked about the penalty, how the rhythm was lost offensively and the areas that struggled in his postgame press conference.

