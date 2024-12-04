Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren breaks down 2025 class

NC State coach Dave Doeren filled some critical needs in signing 17 players Wednesday for National Signing Day.

The period runs until Friday for the prep players, this month for the junior college players and the transfer portal opens Dec. 9, though some graduates and players who don't have a coach are currently in the portal.

NC State currently has the No. 47 recruiting class, but that could change depending on the final decisions of unsigned running backs R.J. Boyd, Kentrell Rinehart and Grayson Rigdon. Doeren can only talk specifically on the 17 players who did sign.

The class proved to be a diverse one with only three players from the state of North Carolina. Florida led the way with four signees, and Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina produced two signees apiece. NCSU also signed prep players from Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, plus one junior college player from Mississippi.

Eleven of the signees will be enrolling early for the second semester, and they'll be able to take part in spring practices. NC State landed seven players, who were originally committed to another school, and are hoping for an eighth with Rigdon.

