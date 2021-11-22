Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren before UNC game

NC State coach Dave Doeren knows there is a lot to play for Friday against rival North Carolina.

The Wolfpack need a victory to stay alive in the Atlantic Division race, and a shot at a potential 10-win season. NCSU hasn't defeated North Carolina the last two years, plus there is a chance to go undefeated at Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in 35 years.

Click below to watch Doeren's weekly press conference from Monday: