NC State redshirt junior Dylan McMahon understands rivalry week.

McMahon’s older brother Ryan McMahon played center for Florida State, which always has had intense rivalries with Florida and Miami (Fla.). Dylan McMahon, who is from Savannah, Ga., has embraced the NC State-North Carolina rivalry the last four years. The two schools play each other at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

McMahon was named NC State’s “Elite Game” grader in six games, and had the highest grade on the offensive line vs. Marshall, and tied for that honor vs. Wake Forest.

McMahon has 17 pancakes this season, allowed two sacks and has nine Raleigh Railroads.

