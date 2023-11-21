Video: NC State center Dylan McMahon ready to power run game
NC State redshirt junior Dylan McMahon understands rivalry week.
McMahon’s older brother Ryan McMahon played center for Florida State, which always has had intense rivalries with Florida and Miami (Fla.). Dylan McMahon, who is from Savannah, Ga., has embraced the NC State-North Carolina rivalry the last four years. The two schools play each other at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.
McMahon was named NC State’s “Elite Game” grader in six games, and had the highest grade on the offensive line vs. Marshall, and tied for that honor vs. Wake Forest.
McMahon has 17 pancakes this season, allowed two sacks and has nine Raleigh Railroads.
Click below to watch the video:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE