Video: NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent excited about season

NC State has been picked to finish seventh in the ACC and are No. 16 nationally by Baseball America for this upcoming season.

The Wolfpack kick-start the season against Fordham on Feb. 14-16, and the first ACC contest will be a home series against Virginia Tech on March 14-16.

NC State went 38-23 overall and 18-11 in the ACC and peaked at the right time in reaching the College World Series. NC State lost 5-4 in 10 innings against Kentucky and then were eliminated with a 5-4 loss vs. Florida on June 17 in Omaha, Neb.

Coach Elliott Avent broke down the team, which has a strong bullpen returning, but he’s curious on where the offense might come from this year.

