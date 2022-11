NC State coach Kevin Keatts expected a tough game against Dayton on Thursday, but he was especially proud his team didn't suffer a letdown.

NC State dominated the second half to pull out a 76-64 win over Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Wolfpack advanced to play the winner of BYU and Butler in the fifth-place game at 10 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

Keatts was worried how the team would respond after losing 80-74 to Kansas on Wednesday, but that proved to not be an issue.

Keatts was joined by redshirt junior center D.J. Burns and sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner.

Click below to watch the video: