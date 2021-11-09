Video: Kevin Keatts gives Manny Bates update, talks Bucknell win

 NC State coach Kevin Keatts had a lot on his mind following the Wolfpack's opening night win over Bucknell.
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Keatts and the Wolfpack saw junior center Manny Bates go down with a shoulder injury 58 seconds into the game. NC State was rattled for most of the first half, but found its groove for a 88-70 victory at PNC Arena. NCSU hosts Colgate at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Keatts addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Bucknell.

