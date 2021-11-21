Video: Kevin Keatts fires up squad in second half

NC State coach Kevin Keatts wasn't overly pleased at halftime Sunday against Texas Southern.

The Wolfpack rallied to defeat Texas Southern 65-57 at PNC Arena. NCSU trailed 31-28 and were getting beat up on the boards, particularly the Tigers' ability to snag offensive rebounds.

Keatts talked about the second-half adjustments and the development of redshirt sophomore forward Dereon Seabron, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Click below to watch the press conference: