NC State coach Kevin Keatts has brought in eight new players to the Wolfpack, and has some positions that need to be solidified. Keatts and assistant coaches Joel Justus, Kareem Richardson and Levi Watkins had a busy offseason in completing the roster.

Center Ebenezer Dowuona (Georgia Tech), forward Jack Clark (Clemson), power forward Greg Gantt (UNC-Asheville), center Dusan Mahorcic (Duquesne) and center Isaiah Miranda (Oklahoma State) all transferred out. Shooting guard Terquavion Smith entered the NBA Draft with two years of eligibility remaining, but went undrafted. Additionally, former signee Treymane Parker elected to remain with Overtime Elite. NC State in turn brought Butler wing Jayden Taylor, Arizona State shooting guard D.J. Horne, Clemson center Ben Middlebrooks, Missouri post player Mohamed Diarra, Stanford point guard Michael O’Connell, North Carolina A&T guard Kam Woods and Kansas wing M.J. Rice. However, Woods will need to receive an NCAA waiver after attending Troy and North Carolina A&T previously, with a junior college stop in-between, and Rice is currently not on the team, and wasn’t part of Thursday’s Media Day. Keatts broke down the majority of his roster and the eight newcomers — freshman forward Dennis Parker was the lone prep signee — and is ready for this season to get going. The first official practice is Monday.