Video: Kevin Keatts excited about having 'normal' season

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts is happy to finally play in front of fans again and hopefully have a "normal" season.

Covid created numerous challenges last year, and then the Wolfpack lost wing Devon Daniels. Some players were thrust into roles quicker than anticipated. Now, those players are poised veterans and a nucleus returns from last year's NIT squad.

NCSU opens the season against Bucknell at 8 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena.

