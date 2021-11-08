 Click below to watch Monday's press conference with NC State Wolfpack men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 13:39:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Kevin Keatts excited about having 'normal' season

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals
NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts is happy to finally play in front of fans again and hopefully have a "normal" season.

Covid created numerous challenges last year, and then the Wolfpack lost wing Devon Daniels. Some players were thrust into roles quicker than anticipated. Now, those players are poised veterans and a nucleus returns from last year's NIT squad.

NCSU opens the season against Bucknell at 8 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference from Monday:

{{ article.author_name }}