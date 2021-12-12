Video: Kevin Keatts after loss to No. 1 Purdue
NC State coach Kevin Keatts felt his team proved it could play anyone in the country after going toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Purdue in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Keatts said Purdue center Trevion Williams was the difference in the game after having a near-triple double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in the 82-72 overtime win over NC State.
Click below to watch the press conference:
