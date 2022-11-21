NC State junior Katelyn Tuohy had the dream day Saturday, in winning the NCAA individual title and helping the Wolfpack win the team championship in Stillwater, Okla.

Tuohy clocked 19 minutes, 27.7 seconds in setting a course record in the 6,000-meter race to win the championship. Her teammate Kesley Chmiel was third (19:37.1), followed by Sam Bush 15th and Nevada Mareno was 29th to finish with 114 team points and finish first.

The Wolfpack were No. 1 in the polls from start-to-finish in repeating as champions under coach Laurie Henes.

The Stony Point, N.Y., native talked about the individual and team titles Monday, along with what led her to pick NC State and having over 89,000 followers on Instagram.