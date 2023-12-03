Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats went 8-4 in the regular season, but will be breaking in a new quarterback against NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Klieman lost star quarterback Will Howard to the NCAA transfer portal and said he'll start true freshman Avery Johnson against the Wolfpack's stout defense. He sees it as saying good-bye to his seniors but also a chance to springboard to the 2024 season with Johnson with it "now his show."

Johnson threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 225 yards and six scores this season. Fellow freshman Jacob Knuth is the backup quarterback for the bowl game.

