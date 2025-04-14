Wolfpack newsstand — April 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State rotational RB Kendrick Raphael leaving program
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets floor general Tre Holloman
Fayetteville Observer — NC State vs Louisville: Wolfpack wins top-25 series against Cards
Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis falls to No. 1 Wake Forest in regular season finale
Technician — NC State softball loses Game 3, swept by No. 18 Clemson
Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis records trio of wins in final weekend of regular season
Technician — NC State baseball beats No. 14 Louisville 11-1, clinches series win
GoPack.com — Marohn Silences Louisville Bats, NC State Takes Series With 11-1 Win
GoPack.com — Despite Several Lead Changes, Pack Falls to Tigers
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wrap Up Regular Season Perfect At Home
