Published Apr 14, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 14
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State rotational RB Kendrick Raphael leaving program

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets floor general Tre Holloman

Fayetteville Observer — NC State vs Louisville: Wolfpack wins top-25 series against Cards

Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis falls to No. 1 Wake Forest in regular season finale

Technician — NC State softball loses Game 3, swept by No. 18 Clemson

Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis records trio of wins in final weekend of regular season

Technician — NC State baseball beats No. 14 Louisville 11-1, clinches series win

GoPack.com — Marohn Silences Louisville Bats, NC State Takes Series With 11-1 Win

GoPack.com — Despite Several Lead Changes, Pack Falls to Tigers

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wrap Up Regular Season Perfect At Home

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

