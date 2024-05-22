NC State, South Carolina, Miami, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others are hoping to land the 6-foot-2, 292-pounder, who is a Rivals.com three-star prospect and No. 5 center in the class of 2025.

Louisville (Ky.) Male junior center Isaac Sowells is in the midst of an intense recruiting battle.

Sowells plans to officially visit South Carolina on May 31-June 2, Kentucky on June 7-9, Miami (Fla.) on June 14-16 and NC State on June 21-23.

Sowells took part in the Indianapolis Rivals Camp this past Sunday, and showed why he’s an impressive center prospect. Midway through the video, he has four reps of one-on-one action with various defensive lineman.

Click below to watch the video.