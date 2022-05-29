Video: Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game (part II)

GREENSBORO — The future was on display at the first inaugural Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game.

Raleigh Word of God freshman point guard Trevor Best was named the MVP after scoring 23 points at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

