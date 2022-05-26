Video: Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game

GREENSBORO — The future was on display at the first inaugural Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game.

Raleigh Word of God freshman point guard Trevor Best was named the MVP after scoring 23 points at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

The first of two parts of video highlights include Best, Southern Durham freshman wing Jackson Keith, Greensboro Grimsley freshman wing Zacch Wiggins, Southern Pines (N.C.) O'Neal School eighth-grader Latrell Allmond and eighth-grader Kendre' Harrison of Reidsville, N.C.

