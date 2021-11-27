Video: Jericole Hellems, Ebenezer Dowuona discuss victory

NC State senior forward Jericole Hellems couldn't remember being so hot from outside.

Hellems had a career-high 31 points and made 6 of 8 on three-pointers to help NC State win 90-81 against Louisiana Tech on Saturday at PNC Arena. Sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona added 10 points and six blocked shots in the win.

Click below to listen to their postgame press conference: