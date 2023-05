GREENSBORO — NC State senior guard signee Treymane Parker put on a show Saturday night in his return to the Josh Level Classic.

Parker finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steal and a block in a 132-118 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. The Fayetteville, N.C., native drained six three-pointers and was also runner-up in the dunk contest to Michigan State signee Coen Carr.

