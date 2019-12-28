News More News
Video highlights: NCSU signee Davin Vann at 2019 Shrine Bowl

Greg Ladky
Special to TheWolfpacker.com

NC State senior defensive lineman signee Davin Vann of Cary (N.C.) High was credited with three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack a week ago in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.

Click below to watch highlights of Vann, who played for the North Carolina squad:

