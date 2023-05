GREENSBORO — Freshman wing Cole Cloer has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2026 this past year.

The 6-foot-6 Cloer, who plays for Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High and CP3 15s, showed off his various talents during the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

Cloer had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 121-111 victory.

