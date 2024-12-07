Video: FSU coach Leonard Hamilton frustrated with loss

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton will never handle losing well.
Hamilton saw some things he liked, but understands what needs to change for the Seminoles, who fell 84-74 to NC State in overtime Saturday in front of 12,577 fans at the Lenovo Center.
The 76-year-old Hamilton, who grew up in Gastonia, N.C., which is outside of Charlotte. He also grew up a NC State fan he shared following the game. Hamilton admitted he'll be a little grumpy with some of his relatives who came to the game.
