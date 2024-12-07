Published Dec 7, 2024
Video: FSU coach Leonard Hamilton frustrated with loss
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton will never handle losing well.

Hamilton saw some things he liked, but understands what needs to change for the Seminoles, who fell 84-74 to NC State in overtime Saturday in front of 12,577 fans at the Lenovo Center.

The 76-year-old Hamilton, who grew up in Gastonia, N.C., which is outside of Charlotte. He also grew up a NC State fan he shared following the game. Hamilton admitted he'll be a little grumpy with some of his relatives who came to the game.

Click below to watch Hamilton's postgame press conference:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
