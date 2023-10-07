Video: Freshman WR Kevin Concepcion proves his elusiveness
NC State freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion was proof that if a team couldn't stop a play, then keep doing it.
NC State added a new wrinkle to the offense by consistently doing a "pop pass" to Concepcion, which is essentially like a handoff on a jet sweep or reverse, but counts toward passing statistics.
Concepcion caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, plus was credited with one carry for six yards in helping the Wolfpack top Marshall 48-41 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
