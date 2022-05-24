Video: Freddie Dilione wins MVP at Josh Level Classic

GREENSBORO — Raleigh Word of God junior combo guard Freddie Dilione was named the MVP of the Josh Level Classic on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.



Dilione had 26 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in the 124-119 win for Team Killa Kam.

