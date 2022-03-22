Video: Four-star WR Jonathan Paylor wants to play two sports
FORT MILLS, S.C. — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Paylor reiterated his desire to play football and track and field in college.
The Rivals.com four-star standout gives an overview of the top schools that are recruiting him, and he's bullish on NC State.
Click below to watch the video:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE