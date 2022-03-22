 FORT MILLS, S.C. — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High sophomore Jonathan Paylor wants to play two sports in college.
Video: Four-star WR Jonathan Paylor wants to play two sports

The Rivals.com four-star standout gives an overview of the top schools that are recruiting him, and he's bullish on NC State.

The Rivals.com four-star standout gives an overview of the top schools that are recruiting him, and he's bullish on NC State.

