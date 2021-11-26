 NC State coach Dave Doeren achieved many feats Friday in a 34-30 win over rival North Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Video: Emotional Dave Doeren after UNC win

The Wolfpack improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, which is the fourth time Doeren has won nine games in his NCSU coaching career.

NC State went a perfect 7-0 at Carter-Finley Stadium, which was the first time that has been achieved in 35 years.

NC State also is a Boston College victory over Wake Forest on Saturday to play for the ACC title Dec. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference:

