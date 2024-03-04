NC State changed up the game-plan when it became clear that Duke had no answer defensively in guarding senior center D.J. Burns.

NC State methodically pounded the ball into the 6-foot-9, 300-plus pound Burns, and he delivered to the tune of 27 points and four assists. However, Duke found its own way to win.

Duke took advantage of 19 offensive rebounds and a 21-point effort from senior point guard Jeremy Roach to pull away for a 79-64 victory over NC State in front of a listed 19,500 in attendance at PNC Arena.

Duke shot 62.5 percent in the second half and the closest NC State could get in the final 10 minutes was five points.

Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts' press conference.