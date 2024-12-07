Video: Dontrez Styles, Breon Pass lead NC State to win

NC State might not always know who the leading scorer is, but there is no question that senior forward Dontrez Styles is starting to heat up of late.

Styles scored 17 points in 23 minutes against Texas in a loss Wednesday, but he made sure the Wolfpack were victorious Saturday against Florida State at the Lenovo Center. Styles scored five straight in overtime to help propel the Wolfpack to a 84-74 victory to improve to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. Styles scored a team-high 21 points and made three three-pointers in the win.

Senior guard Breon Pass also provided a spark in what ended up being two big shot-clock beating three-pointers off the bench, in a contest where every basket ended up mattering. Pass had six points in 12 minutes of action.

Click below to watch Styles and Pass in their postgame interviews: