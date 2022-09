NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns and ran for two scores in a record-setting performance Saturday.

Leary tied Philip Rivers (2002) and Mike Glennon (2011) for touchdown responsibility in the 55-3 victory. He tied his career total entering the game, with both occurring the 2021 season.

NC State crushed visiting Charleston Southern to improve to 2-0 on the season, and Leary was able to exit during the third quarter.

Click below to watch the video: