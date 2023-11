NC State coach Dave Doeren has a lot to be proud about following the Woflpack's 20-6 upset win over Miami (Fla.) on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State topped Miami for the first time since 2008, and Doeren won his 78th game with the Wolfpack to become the all-time winningest coach in school history.

NC State also improved to 6-3 to become bowl eligible for the ninth time in Doeren's 11 years in Raleigh.

