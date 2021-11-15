Video: Dave Doeren knows some key goals achievable
NC State had its heart broken with the 45-42 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, but also understand that going undefeated at home and aiming for a 10-win season are still achievable goals.
Click below to watch NC State coach Dave Doeren during his weekly press conference, where he discusses the Wake Forest loss, but also the upcoming game against Syracuse.
