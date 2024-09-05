NC State coach Dave Doeren spoke to the local media for the last time this week before the Wolfpack play Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE



