Video: Casey Morsell, Dereon Seabron after VT loss
NC State junior wing Casey Morsell and redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron knew another game slipped by Wednesday.
Virginia Tech road a hot start to a 62-59 win over NC State at PNC Arena. Seabron had 13 points and Morsell came off the bench with 11 points and three three-pointers.
Click below to watch what they had to say:
