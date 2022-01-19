 NC State junior wing Casey Morsell and redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron knew another game slipped by Wednesday.
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-19 21:02:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Casey Morsell, Dereon Seabron after VT loss

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Virginia Tech road a hot start to a 62-59 win over NC State at PNC Arena. Seabron had 13 points and Morsell came off the bench with 11 points and three three-pointers.

Click below to watch what they had to say:

