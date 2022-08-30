Junior Drake Thomas was shifted from outside linebacker to the middle for the final five games of the season, and proved to be a hit in piecing together a reworked defense.

NC State fifth-year senior Isaiah Moore could probably play all three linebacker spots, but has been entrenched at middle linebacker. He has started all but one game he has played in at NC State, but suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the seventh game of the season in the loss against Miami (Fla.).

NC State has the welcomed problem of having two All-ACC caliber middle linebackers, but figuring out which one to remain in the middle has been an interesting puzzle.

Moore and Thomas, along with redshirt junior weakside linebacker Payton Wilson give NC State potentially stifling and versatile defense.

NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has learned what pieces fit where in his 3-3-5 scheme. If Moore or Wilson ever need a rest, Gibson knows he can “slide” Thomas to either of their spots and bring in someone for his strongside linebacker spot.

“They are both great communicators,” Gibson said. “Isaiah feels a lot more comfortable inside. Drake has played all three spots. Those guys play so well off each other. With Payton in the mix now, with those three back, it’s good to have them.”

The ability for Thomas to play multiple linebacker positions had led to him be a potential four-year starter in five years at NC State. He could also flirt with over 390 career tackles, which would put him in the top six all-time at NCSU.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound Moore had 94 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2020, and was hoping to have another quality season and likely head to the NFL Draft. He was off to a good start with 43 stops, one interception, one sack and five tackles for loss, but 25 plays into the Miami game, he got hurt.

“Moore was originally the vocal guy,” Thomas said. “He is the one that gets the defense going and we rally around him. He’s in the middle and is a big presence. He runs the whole thing.”

Moore has 259 career tackles, but could finish with 360-plus with a healthy senior year.

“I can play outside and Drake can play inside, or alternate, and that makes us very versatile as a group,” Moore said. “I don’t think anyone can lock into us being in one spot at one given time. We can always rotate and alternate pieces.

“That makes our defense as a whole, so special. It makes it hard to game plan for.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound Thomas got the start the next week at middle linebacker and had a monster performance against Louisville. He earned ACC and national honors after collecting 15 tackles and two sacks in the win over the Cardinals. He went on to have 46 tackles over his last five games, with nine tackles for loss and an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse.

“I can feed plays back to him [Moore], set the edges and make plays off the edge,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a natural middle linebacker, so it wasn’t hard for him to adjust on the fly. He compares to playing middle linebacker like riding a bike.

Thomas could easily end up at middle linebacker next year with Moore finished at NC State. However, he’s good with his current role because he wants what is best for the defense.

“I think Drake has the ability to play more outside than Isaiah does,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “They are both guys that can play Mike. You look at what Drake does, he can play Sam, Mike or Will. The flexibility there gives Coach Gibson the ability to play the best three guys on the field.”