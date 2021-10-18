Updated NC State depth chart: Miami week

If things are working, why switch it up? That is the apparent approach for NC State when it comes to the official release of the depth chart.
There were no noticeable changes in the two-deep. It included fifth-year senior left guard Chandler Zavala, who missed this past weekend's 33-7 win over Boston College with an undisclosed injury.
Head coach Dave Doeren said Monday that he did not have an update on Zavala's status.
Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Oct. 18.
Offense
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSI3NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMUp0bjJ0WExia3c1LUhSRkFBUUZ0MWNDZGRWMWFDMHJ1aGtzVDBr
elhQdjQvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Defense
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSI3NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMWhEOHZ1aHE4bVpyZnNXc2lWNTlyaUdubC1CQ2k5dmpsb21Tc2F6
ZEROcTQvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Special Teams
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSIzMDAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMXdHcGNJeHFpZUk0OTVBVW1qOTZfUjc4SWJGR29faFhWMjdDTi1t
TFFQWmsvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook