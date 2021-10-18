Updated NC State depth chart: Miami week

If things are working, why switch it up? That is the apparent approach for NC State when it comes to the official release of the depth chart.

There were no noticeable changes in the two-deep. It included fifth-year senior left guard Chandler Zavala, who missed this past weekend's 33-7 win over Boston College with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Dave Doeren said Monday that he did not have an update on Zavala's status.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Oct. 18.