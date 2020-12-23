There are a few changes on the defense two-deep leading into the Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.,. on Jan. 2.

Most notably, junior free safety Tanner Ingle has been removed as he has to serve a one-game suspension for having his third targeting penalty of the year. He will be replaced by former walk-on redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy.

Duffy has done well in his opportunities. He has played extensive snaps in wins over Duke, Liberty and Georgia Tech, and he piled up 14 tackles (including a sack), three pass breakups and an interception this season.

Duffy will be backed up by redshirt junior Max Fisher, who converted from receiver during the season. Freshman Devan Boykin has been shifted over on the two-deep to strong safety.

Removed from the depth chart were a pair of reserves who have announced their intention to transfer: fifth-year senior defensive lineman Val Martin and redshirt sophomore nickel/corner Taiyon Palmer.

Otherwise there are no other changes noted on the depth chart.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Tuesday, Dec. 22.