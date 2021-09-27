 Updated NC State Wolfpack football depth chart
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 12:46:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Updated NC State depth chart: New look at nose tackle

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State updates its depth chart, and with the confirmation that redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in practice last week that will require surgery, there have been changes at nose tackle.

Redshirt junior Cory Durden, a Florida State transfer, moves into first string. Durden has two sacks in the win over Clemson Saturday. Redshirt freshman Josh Harris is second-string now.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Sept. 27.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

{{ article.author_name }}