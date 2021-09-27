Updated NC State depth chart: New look at nose tackle

NC State updates its depth chart, and with the confirmation that redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in practice last week that will require surgery, there have been changes at nose tackle.
Redshirt junior Cory Durden, a Florida State transfer, moves into first string. Durden has two sacks in the win over Clemson Saturday. Redshirt freshman Josh Harris is second-string now.
Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Sept. 27.
Offense
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSI3NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMUp0bjJ0WExia3c1LUhSRkFBUUZ0MWNDZGRWMWFDMHJ1aGtzVDBr
elhQdjQvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Defense
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSI3NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMWhEOHZ1aHE4bVpyZnNXc2lWNTlyaUdubC1CQ2k5dmpsb21Tc2F6
ZEROcTQvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Special Teams
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0
PSIzMDAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl
ZXRzL2QvMXdHcGNJeHFpZUk0OTVBVW1qOTZfUjc4SWJGR29faFhWMjdDTi1t
TFFQWmsvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um
aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh
bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook