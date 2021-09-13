Updated NC State depth chart: Changes after season-ending injuries

The news that sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and senior safety Cyrus Fagan have been lost for the season had an obvious affect on the depth chart.

Sophomore Jaylon Scott moves up to replace Wilson as the starting weakside linebacker. True freshman Caden Fordham is listed as his backup. At strong safety, sophomore Jakeen Harris moves back into the first string, where he began the year against South Florida before giving way to Fagan at Mississippi State.

Sophomore Rakeim Ashford moves up to second string.

Otherwise, there were no other changes on the depth chart seen below other than freshman corner Aydan White assuming Fagan's No. 4 jersey number.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Sept. 13.