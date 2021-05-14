NC State's switch to the 3-3-5 defense has added renewed emphasis on linebacker recruiting, yet so far the linebacker board is on the lighter side in 2022.

Here are an updated look at prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.

Two names that have been dropped include four-star Anto Saka from Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield, after he announced a top 12 that did not include NC State, and three-star Joshua Josephs from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb High, who did not have the Pack among his top eight.

Ironically, those were two players who were added to the linebacker board when updated in early-April.