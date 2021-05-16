The defensive secondary has one of the lengthier lists of offered players on the board.

Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.

No longer on the board are Elijah Davis from Auburndale (Fla.) High and Wesley Miller from Columbus (Miss.) Heritage. Davis picked South Florida and Miller is headed to Mississippi State.

A trio of new offers were added: twins Demari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson from Seminole High in Sanford, Fla., and Trevon Howard at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.