North Carolina coach Hubert Davis still believes the Tar Heels have time to enhance their postseason resume, but it's starting to dwindle.

Davis and UNC lost 77-69 to No. 23-ranked NC State on Sunday, thanks to senior point guard Jarkel Joiner carrying the Wolfpack with a big second half. Davis credited Joiner but also talked how his team is still lacking at putting together a strong detail-oriented 40-minute game.

