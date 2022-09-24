UConn at No. 12 NC State updates
NC State is aiming to improve to 4-0 with visiting Connecticut on Saturday night on RSN at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Huskies have lost their starting quarterback and backup running back for the season, and starting running back Nathan Carter is also injured. UConn (1-3 overall) is coming off from losing 59-0 against Michigan.
Halftime statistics (8:58 p.m.)
UConn gets INT, which leads to field goal (8:55 p.m.)
UConn sophomore kicker Noe Ruelas makes the 28-yard field-goal attempt and NC State leads 31-3 at halftime. The scoring opportunity came after NC State quarterback Devin Leary threw an interception to UConn linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle.
Keyon Lesane gets first career touchdown (8:39 p.m.)
Wide receiver Keyon Lesane catches a two-yard fade pass and NC State leads 31-0 with 2:53 left in the second quarter.
Devin Carter finds success (8:23 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Devin Leary hits wide receiver Devin Carter for the one-yard touchdown pass. NC State leads 24-0 with 9:32 left in the second quarter. Carter's 28-yard reception set up the score.
First quarter statistics (8:09 p.m.)
NC State tacks on a field goal (8:06 p.m.)
NCSU senior Christopher Dunn makes the 48-yard field goal, and the Wolfpack leads 17-0 with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
Early 14-0 lead (7:49 p.m.)
NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye slashes through the left side for the 20-yard touchdown. NC State leads 14-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
NC State goes deep (7:33 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Devin Leary throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Thayer Thomas on the first play of the game for an early 7-0 lead with 14:46 left in the first quarter.
