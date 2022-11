Ty-Laur Johnson had a great official visit to NC State on Oct. 7-9, and then had a fun time in a return trip to the area Tuesday night.

Johnson and Bronx (N.Y.) Our Saviour Lutheran topped Raleigh Word of God 91-88, with the floor general scoring 20 points for the Falcons. It’s part of a big week for the 6-foot-1, 160-pound, who will pick among NC State, Seton Hall and Memphis, on Saturday.