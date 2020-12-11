Two Pack Pros nominated for off the field contributions
NC State's former quarterbacks are not only shining on the field, with all five playing last Sunday, they are also excelling off the field.
Both the Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson were nominated by their respective teams for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It is one the most coveted honors in the league, honoring a player's excellence both on and off the field, the latter through volunteer and charity work.
Russell Wilson
We’re honored to have @DangeRussWilson as our #WPMOY nominee, for his incredible work on and off the field.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 10, 2020
Tweet using #WPMOYChallenge + Wilson to help him win a contribution to a charity of his choice.
Walter Payton was one of my dad's favorite players. It's an honor to represent this award with so many others, a dream come true. Why not you?! Love is the way! @WhyNotYouFDN @NFL pic.twitter.com/VR8jUFn8uM— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2020
#WPMOYChallenge Wilson pic.twitter.com/YbDfSUaLmF— shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) December 10, 2020
Jacoby Brissett
“Jacoby has been an example of what we need in this world.”@JBrissett12 | #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/tquWoaewcC— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2020
RT to wish our #WPMOY nominee a happy birthday! 🎂#WPMOYChallenge Brissett pic.twitter.com/E0NZ2mCNuY— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 11, 2020
The cycle of good. 💙#WPMOYChallenge Brissett pic.twitter.com/U0J5dgrll4— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 11, 2020
A well-deserved honor. #WPMOY | #WPMOYChallenge Brissett pic.twitter.com/EhkkqhXUpb— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2020
#WPMOYChallenge Brissett pic.twitter.com/W5WwEu82VF— Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) December 10, 2020
