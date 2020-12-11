 Two former NC State Wolfpack football players nominated for off the field contributions
Two Pack Pros nominated for off the field contributions

NC State's former quarterbacks are not only shining on the field, with all five playing last Sunday, they are also excelling off the field.

Both the Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson were nominated by their respective teams for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It is one the most coveted honors in the league, honoring a player's excellence both on and off the field, the latter through volunteer and charity work.

