As The Wolfpacker first noted early Monday morning, a pair of NC State players now have an extra season of eligibility. Fifth-year seniors Dylan Autenrieth, a tight end, and C.J. Riley, a receiver, both were granted sixth-years of eligibility. The two join offensive tackle Tyrone Riley, who had previously been permitted a sixth year by the NCAA. Tyrone Riley, who is expected to contend for the starting right tackle job in 2020, would have used up his eligibility last season otherwise.

C.J. Riley celebrates a touchdown catch against Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. (The Associated Press)