Two more NC State players receive sixth years from NCAA
As The Wolfpacker first noted early Monday morning, a pair of NC State players now have an extra season of eligibility.
Fifth-year seniors Dylan Autenrieth, a tight end, and C.J. Riley, a receiver, both were granted sixth-years of eligibility. The two join offensive tackle Tyrone Riley, who had previously been permitted a sixth year by the NCAA.
Tyrone Riley, who is expected to contend for the starting right tackle job in 2020, would have used up his eligibility last season otherwise.
C.J. Riley tore his ACL in the season opener against East Carolina. The athletically gifted 6-4, 211-pounder is one of the fastest receivers on the roster and was counted on to be a breakout performer in 2019 after the early entries to the NFL from wideouts Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers after the 2018 season.
Riley had caught 28 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. He was injured on special teams against ECU in the 2019 opener. He had earlier torn an ACL in the summer prior to his freshman year.
Autenrieth started the first three games of the 2019 season before needing season-ending surgery. He had three catches for 40 yards before getting hurt. He has 11 career starts to his credit and is noted as one of the Pack’s best blocking tight ends.
Last season, Autenrieth, who had shoulder surgery after the 2017 season, was voted a team captain.
