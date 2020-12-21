Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill were both selected first-team All-ACC by the Associated Press. The AP also had sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu on its second-team.

Wilson led the ACC in both total tackles (108) and tackles per game (10.8). In the Football Bowl Subdivision, he is third in total tackles and 13th in tackles per game. He is the first NC State player since Levar Fisher in 2000 to lead the ACC in tackles.

McNeill, who earlier on Monday was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) first-team All-American squad, had 26 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack. He also had a pick six, forced a fumble and recovered one. McNeill is turning pro following season's end.

Ekwonu, a two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week selection, had a team-high 46 pancake blocks and 19 knockdown blocks. Interestingly, Ekwonu made second-team as both a guard and a tackle.

The coaches' version of the All-ACC team is expected to be released Tuesday.