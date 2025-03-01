Two different runs powered Georgia Tech past NC State

Georgia Tech had 15-2 run to surge to a 80-56 lead with 4:39 left in the game. NCSU missed 11 of last 13 shots and finished with a 37.7 field-goal percentage.

Ndongo had 29 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in having his way inside in a 87-62 win. NCSU senior center Ben Middlebrooks tied for team honors with 13 points, but he fouled out in 17 minutes.

Georgia Tech had two dominant runs and made sure to include sophomore post player Baye Ndongo in the middle of everything Saturday.

NC State falls to 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the ACC, and hosts Pittsburgh for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The first half was back-and-fourth, but then Georgia Tech made its move to open a 41-30 halftime lead.

Georgia Tech went on a 12–2 run to take a 33-25 lead with 2:30 left in the first half.

NC State’s defense had trouble with Ndongo right from the start. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds by halftime and even hit a rare three-pointer.

Georgia Tech dominated the first 20 minutes on rebounding, holding a 22-13 advantage. The Yellow grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

Georgia Tech had a 40-32 advantage for the game, but dominated the paint 48-22. Georgia Tech turned 14 offensive rebounds and 14 NCSU turnovers to have 17 more field-goal attempts.

Complementing Ndongo on the interior, senior shooting guard Lance Terry hit three three-pointers and had 15 points, and junior forward Duncan Powell went to work inside and outside for 23 points.

Georgia Tech improved to 15-14 overall and 9-9 in the ACC.

NC State hasn’t won a game at a neutral site or road game, and only have at Miami (Fla.) in the last regular season game remaining. NC State also id down to a 10 percent chance of making the ACC Tournament.