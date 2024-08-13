PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Troy OL commit Kage Payne flips to NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High senior offensive lineman Kage Payne verbally committed to NC State on Tuesday, five days after he was offered by the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack offered Payne on Aug. 8, which shortly followed his verbal commitment to Troy on Aug. 2. NC State had the built-in recruiting foundation with Payne, who has camped in Raleigh since the eighth grade.

Payne’s father, B.J. Payne is the prep coach at Hilton Head (S.C.) Island, and grew up in Wilmington, N.C. Kage Payne lived in Bluffton, S.C. from the time he was in the third grade until the sixth grade. His grandfather, Russell Payne, played running back at Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Payne didn't take any official visits, but had previously planned to check out an NC State game this fall.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect projects at center or guard in college, and wants to major in sports management and be an early enrollee. He will play left tackle this season for Kings High.

Payne has P4 offers from NC State and Syracuse, but Group of Five/FCS offers from Troy, Akron, Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Temple and Toledo.

Highlights

